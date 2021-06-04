Rhumbline Advisers Sells 89,273 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,273 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

