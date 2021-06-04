Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.26. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

