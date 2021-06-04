Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $13.53 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.53 or 0.00036422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $56,826.56 and $9,978.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

