Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $133,209.60 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RMNI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,909. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $557.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

