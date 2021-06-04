Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Sells $147,545.60 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 242,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,909. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $557.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rimini Street by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

