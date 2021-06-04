River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $213.01

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.01 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.80). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 96,021 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of £180.31 million and a PE ratio of 37.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

In related news, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

