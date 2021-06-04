Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 698.60 ($9.13). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 28,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 657.11. The company has a market cap of £520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.