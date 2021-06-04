Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 347,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,295 shares of company stock valued at $51,784,397 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $610,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

