Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 347,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.
RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09.
In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,413.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,295 shares of company stock valued at $51,784,397 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $610,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
