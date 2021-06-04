Roger S. Penske Sells 20,813 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30.

PAG traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $81.04. 479,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

