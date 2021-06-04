Roger S. Penske Sells 20,813 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30.
PAG traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $81.04. 479,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $93.45.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
