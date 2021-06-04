Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.53. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$62.36, with a volume of 4,773,326 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

