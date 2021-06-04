Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $887,113.17 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.12. 2,079,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

