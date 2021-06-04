Ronald A. Paulus Sells 2,400 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 264,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.