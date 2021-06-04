Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

RAY.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,177. The company has a market cap of C$500.46 million and a PE ratio of 20.93. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$4.65 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.