Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Shares Down 0.1%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.15. 3,471,313 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

