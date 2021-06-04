Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist Sells 14,566 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 3,653,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,766. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

