Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 484,041 Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 484,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.18% of Synlogic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

