Royce & Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 370,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.37% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

