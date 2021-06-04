Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Univar Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 324.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.54 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

