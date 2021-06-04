Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.26% of Profire Energy worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

