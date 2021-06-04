Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

