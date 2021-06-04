Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of The Pennant Group worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 2.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

