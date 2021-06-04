Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Progyny by 234.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

PGNY stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,346 shares of company stock worth $22,692,251. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

