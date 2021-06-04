Royce & Associates LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235,146 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.20% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

