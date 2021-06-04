Royce & Associates LP Has $2.19 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of CEVA worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.30. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $991.22 million, a PE ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

