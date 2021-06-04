Royce & Associates LP Has $2.30 Million Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,959 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.42% of ProSight Global worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $562.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48.

PROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

