Royce & Associates LP Has $2.37 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Rush Street Interactive worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

