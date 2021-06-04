Royce & Associates LP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 790.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.35% of CarParts.com worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

PRTS stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $819.99 million, a P/E ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock worth $7,001,563. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.