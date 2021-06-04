Royce & Associates LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Camden National worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Camden National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.79 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $714.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

