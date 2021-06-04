Royce & Associates LP Has $2.65 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.55% of Financial Institutions worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISI opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.