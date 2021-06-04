Royce & Associates LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $2,704,344. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $121.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

