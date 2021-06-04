Royce & Associates LP Has $3.19 Million Holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,946 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.79% of IBEX worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of IBEX opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.14 million and a PE ratio of -56.26. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

