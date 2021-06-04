Royce & Associates LP Has $3.63 Million Position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.48% of LightPath Technologies worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

