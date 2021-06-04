Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of Village Super Market worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.03 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $349.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.