Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

