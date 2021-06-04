Royce & Associates LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,195,000 after buying an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

