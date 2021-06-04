Royce & Associates LP Purchases 67,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.14% of Purple Innovation worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,741.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

