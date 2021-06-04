Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.72% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGM opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

