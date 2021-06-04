Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 359,000 BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.54% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PHGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PHGE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.45.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

