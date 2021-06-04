Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 719,326 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 719,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.78% of Drive Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 65.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 408,755 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DS opened at $3.25 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

