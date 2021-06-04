Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 99,411 Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.34% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $30.57 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a P/E ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.