Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.91% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

