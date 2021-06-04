Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 169.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.53% of The Dixie Group worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

