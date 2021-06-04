Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.18% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.61%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $647,442. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNTY. TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.