Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.