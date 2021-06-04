Royce & Associates LP Sells 100,683 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

