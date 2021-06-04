Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,635 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Plexus worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.