Royce & Associates LP Sells 212,999 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

