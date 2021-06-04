Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,500 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.07 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.