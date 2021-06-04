Royce & Associates LP Sells 57,930 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,930 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of National Research worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Research by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.95 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

