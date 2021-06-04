Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $23,912,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,781,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000.
Shares of ETWO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.
